Arguedo’s camp appeals ruling on Mabatid’s case

THE fight between Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid and her opponent in the May 2018 barangay elections, lawyer Daniel Arguedo, is far from over.

This developed after Arguedo’s camp filed a notice of appeal before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) after the quo warranto case he lodged against Mabatid was dismissed on Friday by the Municipal Trial Courts in the Cities (MTCC)-Branch 1.

“We have filed an appeal for automatic review by Comelec-Manila. We have five days to file an appeal, and we filed it today,” Arguedo said in a text message to Cebu Daily News.

He added that they are confident the Comelec, this time, will rule in his favor.

“From the start, we are confident of our case,” added Arguedo.

In her 10-page decision, Presiding Judge Monalila Tecson stated that the complaint against Mabatid lacked merit.

Not a Mabolo resident

Arguedo alleged that the village chief is not an actual resident of Barangay Mabolo. That she is actually living in a subdivision in Talamban.

“The evidence of the Petitioner (Arguedo) is insufficient and inconclusive so as to support a definite finding of Respondent Mabatid’s lack of the statutory requisite residence, and /or ineligibility to run for the Office of Punong Barangay (Barangay Captain) in Mabolo, Cebu City on account of the same,” read a portion of Tecson’s decision.

For her part, Mabatid said she, too, was confident that their camp will win the case.

“I am relieved that the court junked the case against me. The truth prevailed, and I can now focus on my duties as the barangay captain in Mabolo where I truly came from,” said Mabatid.