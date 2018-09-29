Man nabbed for trying to sneak in nubain, shabu into Cebu City Jail

A 36 year-old man who tried to sneak in ampules of nubain and shabu inside the Cebu City Jail by inserting the contraband into his anus, was arrested by operatives of the Guadalupe Police on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 27).

Seized from Gilbert Zabate of Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City were 30 ampules of nubain and one medium pack of suspected shabu.

Chief Insp. Eduard Sanchez, Commander of the Guadalupe Police Station said they learned about Zabate’s plan from concerned citizens.

Sanchez said that Zabate had already delivered illegal drugs into the jail facility before but avoided detection.

So when the police learned that the suspect was planning to do it again on Thursday in the guise of visiting his brother who was a detainee, they immediately hatched an entrapment.

When Zabate entered the facility on Thursday, Sanchez said his men immediately apprehended the suspect.

In his shock, 10 ampules of nubain allegedly fell from Zabate’s possession.

Upon interrogation, the suspect allegedly claimed to have inserted 20 more ampules of nubain and shabu wrapped in a condom into his anus.

The contraband were later recovered by the police.

Operatives also arrested five persons, believed to be Zabate’s cohorts in a follow-up operation.