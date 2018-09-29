1990, 1997 make it to championship round

The 1990-Bayfront and the 1997-Top Shift Motors formalized their clash in the championship round after they knocked off their respective opponents in Division A of the 23rd SHAABAA basketball tournament, last Wednesday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball court along Mango Avenue.

Batch 1990 ousted the 1998-Toyota Mabolo in a defensive-oriented match-up, 32-29, while Batch 1997 sent the 1996-Vic Enterprises packing, 53-46.

Theogene Lim and Don Que led 1990 with eight points each while veteran sentinel, Dave Lim hauled down 13 rebounds to help send the team to best-of-three finals.

Meanwhile, Melvin Tan scored 11 while Chad Go and Cecilio Gillamac had nine each to fuel 1997 to the next round.

The championship games in Divisions A, B and C will kick off Sunday afternoon at the Magis Eagles Arena inside the Ateneo de Cebu campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.