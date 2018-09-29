1990, 1997 make it to championship round
The 1990-Bayfront and the 1997-Top Shift Motors formalized their clash in the championship round after they knocked off their respective opponents in Division A of the 23rd SHAABAA basketball tournament, last Wednesday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball court along Mango Avenue.
Batch 1990 ousted the 1998-Toyota Mabolo in a defensive-oriented match-up, 32-29, while Batch 1997 sent the 1996-Vic Enterprises packing, 53-46.
Theogene Lim and Don Que led 1990 with eight points each while veteran sentinel, Dave Lim hauled down 13 rebounds to help send the team to best-of-three finals.
Meanwhile, Melvin Tan scored 11 while Chad Go and Cecilio Gillamac had nine each to fuel 1997 to the next round.
The championship games in Divisions A, B and C will kick off Sunday afternoon at the Magis Eagles Arena inside the Ateneo de Cebu campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.