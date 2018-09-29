Busy sked in 20th Aboitiz Football Cup, which formally opens Saturday

EIGHTEEN matches will be played on Saturday morning in separate venues prior to the official opening ceremonies of the 20th Aboitiz Football Cup at 4 p.m. at the Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu.

Six matches will be on hand in the Under 9 Mix to be played at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) with Ateneo, Striker, KNF UCF and Don Bosco (DB)-3 playing three games each against one another.

The U11 Mix also has six matches scheduled at the pitch of the Paref Springdale.

Up first will be DB-1 who will go up against Cebu Sherlin, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) versus St. Theresa’s College (STC)-B, DB-2 to face Ateneo Blue, Springdale to contest against Ateneo White, Warshock to fight against Cebu International School (CIS) and Guardian Strikers and Giuseppe FC (GFC) to face each other in the last match in the category.

Over at the DB Magone, matches on tap in the U13 Boys are DB-2 vs GFC, USP vs STC, Ateneo-Magis vs Talisay City, KNF UCF vs Pomeroy and GDL-Kids vs Warshock.

Back in Ateneo, GFC hopes to win against CIS in the U15 Boys contest while Pomeroy will also go up against DB-2.

No games will be played in the afternoon to allow teams to attend the opening ceremonies, which will feature various fun games.

To deliver the welcome remarks is Eduardo “Dudes” Aboitiz, the assistant vice president for commercial business unit of AboitizLand, while the Inspirational Message will be given by Cebu Football Association president Engr. Ricky Dakay.