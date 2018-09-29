Couple found dead in Cebu City

A couple was found dead in what appeared to be a shooting-suicide case in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City on Friday night.

Police identified the victims as spouses Aldrin Cabo, a former Philippine Coast Guard personnel, and his wife, Gina, both 48 years old.

Aldrin reportedly shot his wife before shooting himself, initial police investigation showed.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director Senior Supt. Royina Garma, who was at the scene of the incident, said they received a hostage alarm past 9:45 p.m.

However, Garma said that there was in fact no hostage taking but a shooting incident.

Vince Monterde, the administrator of Barangay Inayawan, said the couple was estranged since last year.

Monterde said Gina had even gone to the barangay hall to ask the help of the barangay to issue a temporary restraining order against her husband whom she accused of being violent.

Inayawan Barangay Captain Bryan Repollo, in a separate interview, said that jealousy was one of the suspected motives why Aldrin killed his wife.