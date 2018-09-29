Farmer arrested for planting marijuana

By Benjie Talisic | September 29,2018 - 10:18 AM

A farmer was arrested for planting marijuana last Friday (September 28) in Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Ricardo Bacalso, 60, and a resident of Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City.

Two home-made .38 revolver and an improvised shotgun were also seized from his resting place near the marijuana plantation.

The suspect is temporarily detained at Punta Police Station.