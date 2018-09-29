Farmer arrested for planting marijuana
A farmer was arrested for planting marijuana last Friday (September 28) in Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City.
The suspect was identified as Ricardo Bacalso, 60, and a resident of Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City.
Two home-made .38 revolver and an improvised shotgun were also seized from his resting place near the marijuana plantation.
The suspect is temporarily detained at Punta Police Station.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.