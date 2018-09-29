Man shot dead while sleeping

By Benjie Talisic, Korinna Lucero | September 29,2018 - 10:23 AM

A man was shot dead while sleeping inside his house on Friday night (September 28) in Sitio Bonbon, Brgy. Ocaña, Carcar City, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Eugene Cataos Diaz, 27.

Initial investigation of the Carcar City Police Station reveals that two unidentified male shot the victim thrice while he was sleeping.

The victim was immediately brought to Carcar Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.