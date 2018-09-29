Fire damages two-storey house in Basak Pardo

A Saturday morning fire damaged a two-storey house in Sitio Villa Kalubihan, Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City.

House owner Dionisia Torrejas, 72, said she heard an explosion coming from the second floor room of her son Rodolfo before the fire broke.

SFO1 Leo Joseph Pastrana of the Cebu City Fire Department said that the fire may have been caused by faulty electrical wirings. But they will have to look deeper into the matter to determine its actual cause.

The fire was reported at 9:40 a.m. and was placed under control in five minutes. It was totally put out at 10:02 a.m.

Damage to property was pegged at P3,000.

No one was reported injured during the incident since members of the Torrejas family were able to immediately vacate their burning home.