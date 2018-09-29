After almost a month, Trillanes leaves Senate

Opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV finally left the Senate on Saturday, almost a month after he was ordered arrested by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Trillanes has been holed up in the chamber since President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation No. 572 on August 31. The proclamation ordered his arrest and revoked his amnesty for his alleged failure to apply for amnesty and refusal to admit his crimes over the Oakwood Mutiny in 2003 and the Manila Peninsula Siege in 2007.

The senator said his temporary liberty is a “silver lining” against all of the cases he faced in the past few weeks.

“There is always a silver lining to every dark cloud and this is just one of them that we have seen that we have felt that in the past few weeks and we welcome that as a blessing from the man upstairs,” Trillanes told the reporters on Saturday in a press briefing at the Senate.

Trillanes added that he hopes to resume his work on Monday in Senate to start investigations on alleged anomalies linking President Rodrigo Duterte, Solicitor General Jose Calida and Special Assistant to the President Bong Go.

“Starting Monday, I will resume my work. Ako ay makikiusap sa liberato ng iba’t ibang committee na may pending resolutions kami for investigations sa mga anomalya nitong administrasyong ito. Yung mga corruption allegations kay Calida, corruption allegations kay Bong Go at yung involvement sa illegal drugs ni Duterte mismo,” he said.

The senator only decided to leave his sanctuary after the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 148 deferred Friday the issuance of a resolution on a non-bailable coup d’ etat case, which has been revived following the President’s proclamation.

“Itong order of deferral na inisyu ni Judge Andres Soriano ay isang liwanag sa kadiliman na nangyayari sa buong bansa nagin ngayin,” Trillanes wrote in his official Twitter account, shortly before leaving the chamber.

“Maraming salamat sa lahat po ng nanalangin at nagbigay ng suporta,” he added.

Last Tuesday, another court—Makati RTV Branch 150—ordered Trillanes’ arrest for rebellion in connection with the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege.

After posting a P200,000 bail, the senator returned to the Senate.