Sinas invites man behind drug-clearing program
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, ivited the regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-10) to conduct a lecture on the proper procedure of declaring a barangay or a town as “drug cleared.”
Sinas said some police officials in the region are not very knowledgeable on the proper procedure of clearing places from drugs.
Sinas said the PDEA-10 director was the “mind” behind the drug-clearing program of the government.
