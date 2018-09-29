PART 1

by Ador Vincent S. Mayol

Reporter

For more than two decades since the ‘90s, the streets of Metro Cebu have been his second home.

“Usa ka kahig, usa ka tuka gyud ni akoa (I have a hand-to-mouth existence), said 55-year-old jeepney driver Justiniano Abad, a father of 10 children.

On most days, Abad manages to bring home at least P500, after rigorously plying the route between Cebu City’s Barangay Labangon in the south district and the North Reclamation Area (NRA), some seven kilometers away.

The amount is barely enough to buy food for his family and provide for all their other needs; while circumstances on the road have become increasingly difficult.

“Sa una 30 minutes ra man ang biyahe gikan sa Labangon to SM. Karon, mga duha ka oras na man. (Before, travel time from Labangon to SM was just 30 minutes. Now, it would take about two hours),” lamented Abad.

He said traffic in Cebu has gone from bad to worse.

“Sige lang ta og traffic. Kapoy na kaayo (Traffic has become a usual thing. I am so tired of it),” he added.

MAJOR CONCERN

Metro Cebu’s worsening traffic situation is not just a major concern for jeepney drivers like Abad.

The effects of roads congestion are now embedded in Cebuanos’ day-to-day life that it has become quite difficult to untangle from the current mess.

As of the first quarter of 2018, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) pegged Metro Cebu’s losses in economic opportunities due to traffic at P1.1 billion a day.

The amount is around one-third of the losses due to traffic in Manila which Jica pegged at P3.5 billion a day last February.

It was Jica which said in a 2015 study that the capacity of existing roads in the metropolis would not be suitable for its traffic demand in 2050.

The agency cited Metro Cebu’s rapid population growth and highlighted the need for new and modern infrastructure to ease road congestion.

Records of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) showed that there are now about 800,000 public and private vehicles plying the streets of Cebu and other areas in the region.

The number is 85,000 more than the 715,000 vehicles registered a few years ago in 2012.

“We can’t do anything about the volume. The only recourse now is to manage the existing road arteries,” said LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Caindec in an interview.

Caindec admitted that the massive pileup of vehicles in the streets of Metro Cebu has become very alarming.

“At present, there are no high-capacity, high-speed transport modalities in Cebu. Also, we do not have forward-looking infrastructures that could progressively address the transport system,” he explained.

Caindec called on local government units to unite and find ways to address the problem before it goes totally out of hand.

“What needs to be done is for the local government units to harmonize their directions. Cebu needs to get its acts together,” said Caindec.

UNIFIED PLAN

Except for Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, all the local chief executives of cities and towns in Metro Cebu support plans for a unified traffic approach by having synchronized traffic laws as a way to address the worsening traffic congestion.

Osmeña withdrew Cebu City’s participation in the Metro Cebu Development Coordinating Board (MCDCB) in 2016 and refused to participate in a traffic summit organized by the Cebu provincial government this year.

During the summit, the mayor also did not send any representatives to speak on behalf of Cebu City, the largest highly urbanized city among all the cities composing Metro Cebu, which are the cities of Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, Mandaue, Naga, and Carcar.

Metro Cebu also includes the municipalities of San Fernando, Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, Compostela and Cordova.

“It’s a waste of time. I’m just making it clear — I don’t go under them (Metro Cebu Development Coordinating Board). They cannot claim to be Mega Cebu without Cebu City,” Osmeña said.

The conspicuous absence of Cebu City in the summit put plans for a unified traffic scheme at a quandary.

Instead, Osmeña continues to push for the implementation of the P17-billion Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) as Cebu City’s way of solving traffic.

The BRT project is among four “basket of solutions” lined up by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to address traffic congestion in the metropolis.

The others are the Light Rail Transit (LRT), the point-to-point (P2P) bus system, and a monorail project — all under what is called as the Integrated Intermodal Transport System (IITS).

In identifying areas for IITS, transport officials considered Metro Cebu’s road profile and the fast-growing need for an efficient mass transport system in bigger and inter-connected cities, such as Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay, as well as neighboring municipalities.

The DOTr plans to have a monorail system in Lapu-Lapu City which will connect Mactan- Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to the different hotels and resorts on the island.

The LRT system, another major component of the IITS, is going to traverse Carcar City in southern Cebu to Danao City in the north.

A Singaporean-Chinese and Filipino consortium has submitted a $3 billion proposal to construct the LRT system which will include a subway in Cebu City and an airport line from Mandaue City to the MCIA in Lapu-Lapu City.

According to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, the IITS could achieve “partial operability” within one and a half to two years.

In the meantime, LTO’s Caindec said local government units must review their routes to maximize the use of the roads to lessen vehicular congestion.

“The government must now seriously consider high-capacity transport public modalities in Cebu — whether bus or train system,” he said.

Caindec blamed the lack of vision of many government leaders in the past for today’s traffic mess.

“We have experts (in the past) telling us what we should do and we did not follow it. If you ask me, it’s a failure of governance,” said Caindec.

Part 2

by Jose Santino S. Bunachita

Reporter

Traffic jams are believed to be a sign of economic progress.

But when Metro Cebu’s worsening traffic condition becomes a daily occurrence, even that thought is not enough to ease the stress of sitting helplessly in a car or jeepney while waiting for the roads to clear.

Cebu’s booming economy is evident in the growing number of vehicles on the road and buildings being built; not to mention, a rising demand for energy from the island’s increased population.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reports a 5.1 percent growth in Central Visayas’ Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) for 2017.

And while the figure is lower than the 8.6 percent GRDP growth recorded in 2016, Central Visayas remains to be the fourth largest economy in the country next to the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, and Central Luzon.

Business, across sectors, in Cebu felt this growth; but at the same time noted that Metro Cebu’s traffic conditions had worsened.

Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Stanley Go said that traffic congestion in the metropolis has affected the productivity of Cebu businesses.

“All your businesses need logistics, distribution. If you have traffic, your trucks which used to deliver to three customers, can only deliver to one,” Go explained.

And while Cebu’s increased economic activity has led to numerous opportunities, public infrastructure such as new, bigger and better roads had yet to keep up — a major blow for business.

“If your productivity is limited, your cost will be higher. You will need more trucks, more people, and you would need to buy more fuel. And with the increasing prices of fuel, it really has a huge impact on business,” added Go, who is also the vice president for sales and marketing of Virginia Foods Inc.

Aside from traffic bottlenecks and fuel price hikes, Cebu businesses also have to contend with the country’s rising inflation.

But while there is hope that the prices of oil and basic commodities will go down in the coming months — Metro Cebu’s traffic scenario remains bleak.

For the traffic problem to be solved, Go said that a lot of time was needed.

“At the end of the day, traffic is inevitable especially if there is progress and economic activity. But there should be foresight and proper planning,” he said.

Proper planning

While in other countries roads are designed to be expandable by up to four to eight more lanes, in the Philippines, roads are narrow.

Given the long and arduous process of expropriation for right-of-way acquisition, road widening often becomes a huge issue.

Cebu Business Club (CBC) President Gordon Alan Joseph, agrees that the lack of planning has greatly contributed to Cebu’s worsening traffic condition.

Citing data from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which initially pegged Cebu’s economic losses due to traffic at P1.1 billion a day, Joseph believed that the number could still increase.

“Can we afford this kind of traffic and this kind of non-planning? What we’re experiencing today is a result of poor planning,” he said.

Joseph, also the co-chairperson of the Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB) representing the private sector, lamented that government infrastructure projects were usually implemented without consultation.

He cited projects like the ongoing P683-million underpass in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City criticized by business leaders for its lack of consultation resulting to monstrous traffic jams in the south district.

A similar project, the P711.8-million underpass project on U.N. Avenue, Mandaue City, is also set for implementation by the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7).

Public transportation

As soon as he assumed the post early this year, newly-installed Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Antonio Chiu cited the traffic problem as a major concern that needed to be addressed.

Chiu is backing projects aimed to improve public transportation like the Integrated Inter-Modal Transport System (IITS) Program for Cebu planned by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The project involves the construction of mass transit systems such as the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and a proposed light rail transit (LRT).

“This multi-faceted set of infrastructure investments when complemented with non-infrastructure initiatives can hopefully ensure the smooth flow of people, vehicles, goods, services and investments in the island of Cebu,” Chiu said.

Heavy traffic has also taken its toll on Cebu’s vibrant tourism industry with the opening of the new Terminal 2 of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) last July.

As more international tourists are expected to visit the island, Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants, Association of Cebu (HRRAC) President Carlo Anton Suarez called on government to immediately attend to Metro Cebu’s worsening traffic problem.

“Before, we can do city tours in one day. But now, we have to do it per area. It would be nice to have alternate routes especially on the heavy congested routes in Cebu or (see an) improvement of the traffic system,” said Suarez.