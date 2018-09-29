SIPS wins despite lack of practice due to exams

The San Isidro Parish School (SIPS) Tamaraws was deprived of ball trainings for the past two weeks due to academic examinations.

But this did not stop them from winning their 12-Under match against Philippine Christian Gospel School (PCGS), 37-36, in the 9th Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL) Basketball at the Cebu Cherish School, Inc. gym on Saturday.

Contributing the most points for the Isidorian Tamaraws is Charles Naceno, who tallied 13 points.

Carl Manding, on the other hand, led the undermanned PCGS with 36 points.

“The gameplays that we did during the game are out of the usual,” SIPS 12-Under Basketball head coach Elmer Gumila told Cebu Daily News.

“The players had a three-day test so we have to postpone trainings two weeks before” he added.

“Our team is known for our great defense but we had to tighten it even more because of PCGS’ Manding,” Gumila shared.

According to Gumila, he made sure to keep the pressure on especially to Manding up to the last second to ensure their victory.

“I don’t want them to be too confident even though (PCGS) undermanned,” Gumila stated.