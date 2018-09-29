Jealousy may have prompted ex-Coast Guard member to kill wife, self

Jealousy was seen as the reason behind the killing of a woman by his husband in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City on Friday evening.

PO2 Jaymos Torrdios, the investigator of the Pardo Police Station, said Aldrin Cabo, a former member of the Philippine Coast Guard, believed that his wife had an affair with another man.

The Bodies of Cabo and his wife Gina were found dead inside their bedroom.

Based on the investigation, Cabo shot his wife before he committed suicide.