USJ-R snaps skid

The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars snapped their two-game slump with an emphatic 80-60 win over the Southwestern University (SWU) -Phinma Cobras in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Saturday.

Big man Segamars Ewenike broke out for 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots as the Jaguars claimed their first win in the second round to improve to 6-3 (win-loss) and tie the idle University of the Visayas for second place.

Reigning MVP Jaybie Mantilla fell a rebound short of a rare triple double as he had 17 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.

SWU-Phinma dropped to 2-8.