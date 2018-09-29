Without fake news we won’t know what’s true news – Harry Roque

“Fake news” is essential in finding “true news,” in discerning truth from falsehood, according to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

“Sabi nga sa isang kaso: Kung walang fake news hindi natin malalaman kung ano yung true news. Kung hindi natin malalaman ang kasinungalingan, hindi rin natin malalaman ang katotohanan,” Roque said on Sunday at a press briefing with Iloilo Gov. Arthur Defensor Sr. on the sidelines of Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo City.

[As stated in one case: Without fake news we won’t know what’s true news. If we don’t what’s a lie, we also won’t know what’s the truth.]

“So let there be a free marketplace of ideas,” he added.

Asked about his relationship with pro-Duterte bloggers, Roque said that he would not want to pick a fight with anyone in the mainstream or social media.

Roque claimed that he himself was also a victim of fake news from “prestigious publications” that supposedly reported fake news about his remarks on Philippine Rise, formerly called Benham Rise.

The Palace’s reaction on the issue of the Philippines allowing China to conduct research at Philippine Rise has been a subject of heavy criticisms for weeks.

“Ang sa akin lang po, doon lang tayo sa totoo. Pero sa totoo lang sa isyu ng Benham Rise, nagulat ako how prestigious publications can really publish fake news. Kasi malinaw na malinaw po ang sinabi ko sa tape,” he said.

He added: “Pero noong nakita ko ang mga istorya, talaga nga namang wala naman pinagkakaiba minsan ang sinusulat ng established media doon sa sinusulat ng social media.”

He stressed that he continued to be an advocate of freedom of speech and freedom of the press despite the proliferation of fake news.