KBP cancels party to help slide victims

MORE DONATIONS ARRIVE

Donations in cash and in kind never stopped pouring in for those affected by the killer landslide that hit Barangay Tinaan in Naga City, south Cebu, more than a week ago.

As of 3 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 29), cash donations already totaled P8,090,657.25 which the local government said will be used to sustain the landslide survivors housed in at least 11 evacuation centers.

Also yesterday, the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas-Cebu Chapter (KBP-Cebu Chapter) led by its president, Fr. Bobby Ebisa, also organized a relief operation for the survivors of the tragedy using the money intended for the closing party of the Broadcasters Month celebration.

The group’s officers and members decided that instead of using the P100,000 allocated for the closing party, they will just use the money for the relief operation.

The group packed rice, T-shirts and hygiene materials (laundry and bathing soaps and shampoos) good for more than 200 families.

Fr. Ebisa likewise offered a Mass at the Naga City covered tennis court for those who perished from the landslide.

The cancellation of the closing party for the Broadcasters Month celebration was, according to Ebisa, supported by all the members of their organization.

“Di man sad ma tun sa konsyensya nga mag lingaw lingaw ka unya naay hudyaka unya daghan sa kaigsoonan nato ang nangamatay og missing,” said Ebisa. (We just can’t have it in our conscience to have a party when many of our brothers and sisters are suffering.)

Also yesterday, the MinebeaMitsumi Cebu turned over around 700 family hygiene kits to the Naga City government for distribution.

Each kit contains of a bar of laundry soap, powdered soap, bath soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, sanitary napkins, tissues, cotton, and alcohol.

Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong also reiterated her appeal for more hygiene kits for the families in the evacuation centers while Leah Quintana, information officer of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) reminded the public to donate only usable items.