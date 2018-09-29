Jealousy eyed in Inayawan couple’s shooting death

JEALOUSY could have caused a former Coast Guard member to kill his estranged wife and then shooting himself on Friday in a room in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

Police Officer 1 (PO1) Jaymos Tordios, Pardo Police Precinct investigator of the case , said that this was probably the reason Aldrin Cabo shot dead his wife, Gina, before he shot himself in the head.

Tordios said that they were looking into this as the motive in the couple’s death.

The Cabo couple were found dead inside a room in their house with Gina, 48, a businesswoman, found sprawled on the bed with a gunshot wound in the chest.

Aldrin, 48, was found on the floor with a gunshot wound in the head.

Tordios said that initial investigation showed that Gina and Aldrin were arguing, and then Aldrin was believed to have shot his wife Gina in the chest and then killed himself.

Vince Monterde, Barangay Inayawan administrator, said the couple had been estranged since last year with Gina once asking the help of the barangay to issue a restraining order against her husband for his alleged violent tendencies.

Inayawan Barangay Chairman Bryan Repollo also said that jealousy was one of the motives that the police were looking into.

With this, Chief Insp. Regino Maramag, Pardo Police Precinct chief, advised couples especially those persons, who own guns to always keep their cool, when in an argument and to settle arguments amicably.

Tordios also said that the bodies of the Cabo couple had undergone an autopsy, which was a standard operating procedure for this kind of incidents.

The couple’s remains were later brought to the St. Peter Chapel at Imus Road in Barangay Lorega-San Miguel in Cebu City.