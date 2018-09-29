Drug clearing seminar for CV cop chiefs

CHIEFS of police in Central Visayas will soon undergo a refresher course on the proper procedure of declaring a barangay as a drug-cleared one.

This developed after Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas director, said that he would invite the director of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Region 10 (PDEA-10) to conduct the lecture to the police chiefs.

“Nahitabo kasi kasagaran sa ating chief of police (are) not knowledgeable on the proper procedure. Kaning seminar makatabang g’yud ni (What happened is that some of our chiefs of police in the region are not knowledgeable on the proper procedure in declaring a barangay drug cleared. This seminar will really be a big help to them),” said Sinas.

He said that PDEA-10 Director Wilkins Villanueva had been the one who started the “drug clearing” program in Davao City.

He said that he was not challenging those barangays in the region, particularly in Cebu, which were already declared drug-cleared, but he only wanted to correct the procedure.

He said that this was necessary especially since the elections was drawing near and politicians might use this for their campaign.

Sinas said that the seminars on these would start on Oct. 3.