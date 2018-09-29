CIT-U ends UC’s streak

GAMES TODAY (CEBU COLISEUM)

(HIGH SCHOOL)

1 P.M. – UV VS CIT-U

2:30 P.M. – CEC VS DON BOSCO

4 P.M. – SWU VS USC

(COLLEGE)

5:30 P.M. – USC VS USPF

In a season filled with heartbreak and close calls, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats finally got to be the one to break hearts as they handed the previously unbeaten University of Cebu Webmasters their first loss of the season, 81-75, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Cebu Coliseum.

With their morale high after getting their first win of the season just this week, the Wildcats led most of the way and leaned on clutch baskets from Jessie Aloro, Kevin Oleodo and Jemcerson Sable down the stretch to secure the victory and boost their record to 2-7.

UC’s loss dropped them to 8-1 but more damning is it dashed their hopes of sweeping the elimination round which would have netted them an outright spot in the finals.

CIT-U head coach Bembem Alcaraz said he wanted to keep UC’s Cameroonian big man Frederick Elombe away from the basket by keeping him in pick and roll situations all game long.

“That was what we wanted to do, keep him in the pick and roll so that he wouldn’t be able to protect the basket.

Fortunately, our outside shots went in,” said Alcaraz whose team sank 11 three-pointers.