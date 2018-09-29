SHS-Ateneo stays clean in Cesafi secondary football

THE Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles have now started to dominate the secondary football competition of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) after a masterful 3-0 demolition of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars yesterday afternoon at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Christopher Osawa opened the scoring spree for the Magis Eagles in the 34th minute while the back-to-back goals of Leo Maquiling and Roy Barro in the 85th and 86th minutes sealed the win for Ateneo.

The Magis Eagles have tightened their grip of the top spot with nine points after nailing their third win. The USJ-R, on the other hand, dropped to third place following the loss.

Taking up the second spot is the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors who dealt the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown Aloysians their second loss in the tournament.

USC’s 4-0 win gave it six points while the SMS Aloysians continue to dwell in the cellar with no points to their name yet.

Defending champion Don Bosco Technical College Greywolves seem to be slowly warming up this season with a 1-all draw against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation.

Meanwhile, the collegiate action will start today with the University of the Visayas doing the opening match against USJ-R.

Five-time Cesafi champions USC Warriors will go for its title retention bid against University of Cebu in the second game.