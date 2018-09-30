USC, SHS-Ateneo top Cesafi swimming tiff

THE one-day Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) swimming competition was highlighted with four new meet records yesterday at the Cebu City Sports Center as the University of San Carlos (USC) and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) emerged as champions in their respective divisions.

USC was headed by vaunted tanker Razel Cabajar, who bagged six gold medals, en route to setting a new meet record and duplicating her previous record as her school finished with 33 gold medals, 25 silver and four bronze medals to end as the collegiate champions.

SHS-AdC, on the other hand, won 19 gilts, 13 silvers and six bronzes to top the secondary division.

University of the Visayas (UV) trailed USC with a medal tally of 3-6-5 while University of Cebu (UC) rounded up the top 3 with a medal count of 3-0-3.

In the secondary division, UC settled for second place behind SHS-AdC with its medal haul of 8-10-9 followed by USC-BED with 3-7-15.

Cabajar bested her 2015 meet record in the 100-meter butterfly by logging in one minute and 13 seconds to erase her previous record of 1:13.03.

She also duplicated her 2017 record in the 50m butterfly by logging a similar time of 31 seconds.

She also won a gold medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay, 100m freestyle, 200m butterfly, and the 50m freestyle events in the tertiary division.

Her teammate, Shane Allyne Pareja, erased Lorhiz Echavez’s 2006 record of 38.15 in the 50m backstroke by clocking 37 seconds.

She also dominated the 100m and 200m breaststroke events.

USC’s other gold medalists were Antonne Villahermosa (1,500m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 400m freestyle), Maria Aaliyah Biagan (100m breaststroke), Lorenzo Abello (200m freestyle), Airra Facto (200m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 400m freestyle), Ron Jeye Fuentes (50m butterfly, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 50m freestyle), Myles Valdez (200m backstroke, 100m backstroke), Joshua Beltran (100m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle), April Goden (200m IM, 400m IM), 4x100m medley relay women’s, 4x50m medley relay women’s, Aaliyah Mataragnon (50m backstroke), 4x50m freestyle relay men’s, and the 4x50m freestyle relay women’s.

SHS-AdC, for its part, banked on its relay teams by erasing two records in the secondary division. Its girls relay squad erased UC’s 2009 record of 5:36.69 in the 4x100m medley relay by logging in a new time of 5:29.01, while its boys relay team also erased UC’s 2016 record in the 4x50m medley relay of 2:06.48 with the new time of 2:06.42.

SHS-AdC’s other gold medalists were Joel Martin Tubesa (200m freestyle, 100m freestyle), Kent Franzen Cagape (200m IM, 100m butterfly, 400m freestyle, 200m freestyle), Sophia Maxine Chua (100m butterfly, 200m butterfly), Adrian Danie Ramirez (200m backstroke, 100m backstroke), Lorraine Hann (200m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 50m freestyle), Joshua Mikhael Tubesa (50m freestyle), 4x100m freestyle relay boys, 4x100m boys medley relay, and the 4x50m freestyle relay boys.