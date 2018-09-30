A Grace-ful year for the Warriors

Can Grace Antigua work her magic with USC?

Legendary Cebuana volleyball Grace Antigua has been a regular fixture in the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) volleyball program.

In the 22 years she has been with USJ-R, she has won 24 collegiate championships — 17 for the men’s team and seven for the women’s squad.

Everybody in the local volleyball scene knows Antigua has been a successful coach for the Jaguars for the longest time.

But now, they should start getting used to seeing her at the University of San Carlos (USC) side.

After leading USJ-R to runner-up finishes in both the men’s and women’s division of the Cesafi volleyball tournament last year, Antigua made the huge decision to try her magic with the Warriors volleyball program.

This will be her first season with USC.

“God put me here,” were Antigua’s words the moment she accepted the offer to be the coach of USC after officially resigning from USJ-R after the 2017 season.

She admitted that there is less pressure being the coach of the Warriors, saying the adjustment was easy and quick since the players were very cooperative and were familiar with her system.

In fact, the team has already showed success with Antigua — albeit unofficially — handling the team, topping the maiden season of the Cebu City Mayor’s Cup volleyball tournament last May.

Now, it’s time for Antigua to try to improve USC’s finish in the Cesafi wars.

She will be handling both the men’s and women’s teams of USC and according to her, the goal is to make it to the top four first before focusing on the title.

“I always start from the bottom,” she said.

“We will try to first make it to the top four. If we get there, then we can focus on getting the championship.”

USC’s men’s team finished in sixth place last year while its women’s team settled for fourth place.

It’s not only Antigua who is excited about her new team. The Lady Warriors are, too.

Rose Marie Malagar, the captain ball of USC’s women’s volleyball team, said the team was very excited to have Antigua on board the team.

She admitted that the coaching change made the team feel more like a family, especially now that a woman is in the helm.

“She’s the type of coach who doesn’t pressure the players,” said Malagar.

The “motherly” care is important for the women spikers of USC.

“I think she understands us more because we are women,” added Malagar.

This is exactly what Antigua believes her advantage is over male coaches.

“That motherly instinct is something that most men do not have,” said Antigua.

This is also what her former players in the USJ-R side will miss.

“Everyone in the team was shocked when we found out she was leaving,” USJ-R’s Daniella Alfeche said.

“It was so sudden. She has been coaching USJ-R for more than 20 years.”

But she, too, admitted that the Jaguars, now being coached by Norvie Labuga, are eager to see Antigua with her new team.

“We are all excited to see her and her new team,” Alfeche said.

Much-awaited meeting

On Sunday, USJ-R and USC collide for the first time this season. To say it will be an interesting matchup is an understatement.

This is because aside from Antigua being the former coach of USJ-R, her counterpart, Labuga, is also a former coach of USC.

Both coaches promised to do all they can to steer their new teams to victory against their former teams.

“Ready pirmi,” said Labuga when asked if he is ready to face his former team. (Always ready.)

While some may think Antigua might give in against the Jaguars in their first meeting since the transfer, the legendary mentor assured that that won’t happen.

“I am committed to San Carlos this time. I will be giving them 101 percent [of my effort,” she said.

The Lady Warriors have already played one game this season, winning against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University in straight sets.

The men’s team has a 1-1 (win-loss) record so far, winning against the University of Cebu and losing to defending champion Southwestern University.