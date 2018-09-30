USPF sweeps Ateneo in straight sets

By Ray Charlie C. Diaz | September 30,2018 - 12:14 AM

THE University of the Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers Boys have learned their lesson after settling for third place in the last season of the Cesafi secondary volleyball tournament.

This is what head coach Francis Louie Aboc assured after they swept Ateneo de Cebu, 25-10, 28-26, yesterday at the University of San Carlos (USC) Gym.

“We prepared prior to this game to lessen the errors that we had in the last game with the Don Bosco,” Aboc told Cebu Daily News.

“We know that Ateneo is one strong team and so far, our players executed what we practiced but with lesser mistakes,” he added.

The Baby Panthers now hold an immaculate 4-0 (win-loss) record.

“Next week will be tough for us since high-caliber teams like San Jose and San Carlos are next in line,” Aboc shared.

“So expect that we will double our time (in training) and we will not ease up.”

Recalling the past, Aboc stated that they will not be too confident, unlike the last season.

“We will be more passionate this year. We will respect every opponent’s strengths and weaknesses,” the latter said.

“We will give our best all in every game,” he added.

In the other Boys division games, Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma defeated Cebu Institute of Technology-University, 25-14, 25-21 while USC won against Cebu Doctors’ University, 25-14, 25-12.

In the distaff side, Ateneo ruled over USC, 25-17, 25-19; University of San Jose- Recoletos crushed Cebu Eastern College, 25-5, 25-6; and SWU-Phinma defeated University of Cebu, 25-16, 25-20.