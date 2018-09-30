Outstanding Cebuano booters lauded during 20th Aboitiz Football Cup opening ceremonies

CEBUANO football players who have joined national teams in international competitions were honored during the opening ceremonies of the 20th Aboitiz Football Cup yesterday afternoon at the Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu.

Leading the awardees were 2018 national team members Leo Macquiling of Ateneo de Cebu 2017 who saw action in the U-16 and U-19 AFF Regional Championships and Christian Lumapas who competed in the U-15 AFC Regional Championships.

Those who made it to the national team in 2017 were also lauded–Pietre Dakay of PAREF Springdale, who competed in the U-19 AFF Regional Championships, Erich Raphael Orale of DBTC (U-19 AFF Regional Championships), Rizamae Ugbaniel of Talisay (U-15 AFC Regional Championships) and Trizza Mae Musni of STC (U-15 AFC Regional Championships).

The Central Visayas girls futsal team was also lauded for being the 2018 Palarong Pambansa Vigan champions, University of San Carlos Warriors representing Central Visayas as the 2018 National PRISAA Bohol champions and Batang Pinoy 2018 champions-DBTC U13 Boys Futsal Team representing Cebu City and Mandaue City U13 Girls Futsal Team.

The Girls Futsal Team comprised of STC, USPF, Ateneo de Cebu and Singapore School were also acknowledged for winning in the 1st ALLIANZ Futsal Cup held in Laguna.

Other awardees were Ethan Roxas of Paref Springdale and Joseph Kyne Garces of DBTC for representing Cebu in the FC Barcelona Camp 2017; Yves Rusell Caballero and Ezra Decena (U16 PFF); Keen Agot and Valentin Calvo for Teen Azkals; Boys Under 14’s Mario Lorenzo Ceniza, Gaudencio Gaudiel, Pericles Dakay Jr. and Rafael Lipardo, and Girls Under 15’s Itsuko Bacatan, Jan Reese Jumawan and Arantxa Trebol.

Eduardo “Dudes” Aboitiz, assistant VP for Commercial Business Unit of AboitizLand, delievered the opening remarks, followed by an inspirational message by Ricky Dakay, president of Cebu Football Association (CFA).

According to CFA vice president Rico Navarro, “We already had a soft opening last weekend with 160 teams participating the 15 age group categories with participant under 7 – 45 years old. This Ceremony marks the 20th Aboitiz Cup’s full blast opening.”