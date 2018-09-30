UC Main poise to remain undefeated in Cesafi table tennis

For the nth time, paddlers from the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters are on the brink of ruling the table tennis competition of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) which rolled off yesterday at the atrium of the Robinsons Galleria.

UC Main is dominating all divisions except for the men’s in the team events wherein it trails University of San carlos which is currently on top with 3 wins and 0 loss.

UC Main shares the second spot with Cebu Institute of Technology-University as both have 2-0 win-loss records. UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) and Cebu Doctors University (CDU) are currently at the bottom.

In the Women’s division, UC Main won all of its games besting CIT-U, CDU and UCLM.

In secondary girls, UC Main will contest for a semifinals ticket against UCLM in Bracket A while University of San Jose-Recoletos will go up against University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) in Bracket B. Winners per bracket will compete for the Championships.

In secondary boys, UC Main and CIT-U are contesting the top spot in Bracket A, while Bracket B has Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu and USC-BED. But newcomer Sisters of Mary School Boystown has a chance to also go for the top spot should it beat UCLM today.

The competition will end today at the same venue.