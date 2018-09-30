Inter-BPO Volleyball Tournament championships on today

The Inter-BPO Volleyball Tournament will be holding its finals today at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

In the mens’ division, the Teleperformance Vipers will try to defend their title against the Sykes Pioneers, who swept the defending champions during the eliminations.

In the distaff side, defending champions Sykes Lady Pioneers, who are undefeated in this tournament, will try to keep their slate immaculate as they go up against Teleperformance Lady Vipers.

Prior to the championship games, CTC BPO Lady Panthers will fight for the third place in the women’s division against newcomer Accenture Lady Crows.

The third place in the Men’s division will be contested by Accenture Crows and Teletech Titans.