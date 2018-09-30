Tabunok bags 2018 Talisay Mayor’s Cup basketball junior division title

TABUNOK bagged the 2018 Talisay Mayor’s Cup Basketball junior division title via a 96-67 thrashing of Lawaan III last Friday at the Talisay City Sports Complex.

Raffy Bacasmas powered Tabunok with his 20-point performance and was honored as the Most Valuable Player.

Two of his teammates, Oudy Francis Acedo and Aaron Jeff Nacario, who combined for 30 points, made it to the mythical five.

Lawaan III was topscored by Jay Deiparine with 12 points. Bacasmas and Deiparine are teammates in the Talisay City Aquastars who won this year’s Governor’s Cup basketball tournament.

Deiparine and his teammate Ruel Barliso, who chipped in seven points in the championship game, completed the mythical five.

Tabunok pocketed the P25,000 purse while Lawaan III received P20,000.

In the battle for third, Pooc edged Tanke,94-76, behind another Aquastars cager in Ronan Briones, who scored 22 points, while Ryan Obrero wasted his 19-point outing for the losing squad. Pooc received P15,000 and P10,000 went to Tanke.

Bacasmas, Deiparine and Briones were part of the record-setting performance of the Talisay City Aquastars, who dominated the 2018 Cebu Governor’s Cup Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament wherein they went on an unbeaten run of 14-0 en route to clinching the overall title by sweeping San Francisco of Camotes Island in a three-game finals series.