SIPS squeaks past PCGS in PSDL hoop

It should have been an easy win for the San Isidro Parish School (SIPS) as the Philippine Christian Gospel School (PCGS) got outnumbered in their 12-Under category bout of the 9th Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL) Basketball yesterday at the Cebu Cherish School, Inc, (CCSI) Gym.

But, the Isidorian Tamaraws defeated the PCGS by only a point, 37-36.

“Our team is known for our great defense but we had to tighten it even more because of PCGS’ Manding (Carl),” SIPS 12-Under basketball head coach Elmer Gumila told Cebu Daily News.

Contributing the most points for the Isidorian Tamaraws was Charles Naceno, who tallied 13 points.

Carl Manding, on the other hand, led the undermanned PCGS with 36 points.

According to Gumila, he was confident of getting the win nice and easy at first. “But when I saw how skillful Manding is, I knew I have to rethink our defensive strategy right away,” he said.

The PCGS led the game during the first quarter, 13-8. But, was unable to maintain it from the second quarter up to the final canto.

“I heard from coach Marlove (PSDL Organizer) that some PCGS players got suspended from the league due to academic grades,” Gumila shared. “On the second quarter up to the last, we used that to our advantage,” he added.

For the 14-Under games, PCGS defeated St. Benedict with the final score of 54-47.

Meanwhile, St. Louis College Cebu (SLCC) won against PCGS with 57-43; and Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion (CIC) ruled over SIPS, 55-25, in the 16-Under.

In the 18-Under, SLCC owned La Consolacion College (LCC), 55-48, and CIC defeated SIPS, 22-25. /Correspondent Ray Charlie Diaz