Osada clinches Cetba September title

By Ray Charlie C. Diaz | September 30,2018 - 12:52 AM

Emi Osada bags home the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) September Bowler of the Month title yesterday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

The 36-handicapper Osada garnered scores of 191, 166, 182, 179, 152 and 194 for a total of 1,280 pinfalls to top the six-game tournament.

Settling in the second place was MicMic Miranda who got a total score of 1,261 pinfalls coming from his 211, 204, 180, 144, 246 and 156 points.

While senior kegler Nestor Longcanaya managed to make it to third place with his 1,257 pinfalls.

Fred Torrequemada (1,242) and Bong Supremo (1,238) manned the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Sixth to 10th placers were Baby Bacon (1,237), Terrence Williams (1,212), Cynthia Uybengkee (1,211), Hadji Baracal (1,208) and Marvin Sevilla (1,179).