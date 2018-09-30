Sinas: Rama not using drugs now

Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama tested negative in a drug test conducted by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Thursday (September 27).

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, Sinas said the test result only showed that Rama is not “not a drug user now”.

Sinas, however, clarified that the result does not automatically clear him from allegations that he is a drug protector.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced earlier that Rama is named in his list of narcopoliticians.

“Not necessarily, we don’t have the authority to clear him. However, we will submit updated reports to the National Headquarters of PNP (Philippine National Police) in Camp Crame for their evaluation and information,” said Sinas.

Rama visited the headquarters of PRO-7 last Thursday, with the intention to clear his name from drug allegations.