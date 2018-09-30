Sinas: Rama not using drugs

The recent drug test on former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama did not show any trace of illegal drugs use.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that the drug test on Rama which they conducted on Thursday showed that the former mayor has not been using illegal drugs.

“He (Rama) is not using drugs and not a drug user now,” said Sinas.

But Sinas clarified that the drug testing results do not necessarily clear Rama us suspicions that he is a drug protector.

Rama visited PRO-7 on Thursday and allowed himself to be subjected to voluntary drug testing.

He also asked Sinas to already remove his name from the list of suspected narcopoliticians which President Rodrigo Duterte announced earlier.

Sinas said it is beyond his authority to remove Rama’s name from the president’s list.

“We don’t have the authority to clear him. However, we will submit updated reports to national headquarters of PNP in Camp Crame for their evaluation and information,” said Sinas