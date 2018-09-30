Nohara to landslide evacuees: Have faith in God

Set your worries aside and have faith in God.

This was the message of Rev. Fr. Pacifico Nohara Jr, OSA, the rector of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño (BMSN) to the landslide evacuees at the Naga Central Elementary School on Sunday morning (September 30).

Nohara blessed the image of the Señor Santo Niño that was brought to the elementary school where around 417 families are temporarily sheltered.

Hygiene kits and relief packs were also distributed by the BMSN delegation to the evacuees.

Although most of the evacuees were not directly affected by the landslide in Barangay Tinaan, Nohara said the residents remain anxious about their homes and belongings that they left behind.