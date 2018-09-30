Dela Rosa on senatorial bid: Death penalty is my first agenda

Director General of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa expressed that the passage of the imposition of the death penalty will be his first agenda if he will be elected as senator in the 2019 midterm elections.

Dela Rosa, who previously served as Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, has announced earlier his senatorial bid.

He visited Cebu on Sunday (September 30) as the guest speaker of the celebration of the second anniversary of the Anti Crime and Community Emergency Response Team at Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu City.