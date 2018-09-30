Another round of reshuffling starts for Fuente, Guadalupe police commanders

The police stations in Fuente and Guadalupe will have new station commanders starting on Monday (October 1).

Chief Insp. Eduardo Sanchez, Guadalupe police station commander, will assume the post that will be vacated by Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, Fuente police station commander.

Macatangay will be reassigned to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO–7).

The Investigation Detective Management Branch (IDMB) and the Traffic Management Group (TMG) will also be placed under new leadership.