Car owners told to claim license plates

(UPDATED) Starting Monday (October 1), The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) will start to issue notices of violation against car owners who failed to claim their newly issued plate numbers.

LTO-7 director Victor Caindec, however, clarified that the agency will not operate against vehicles without original license plates.

Possession of original license plates will be among the items to be checked if a driver is cited for other violations.

Available plates are for those vehicles registered from July 2016 to February 2017.