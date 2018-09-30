Mandaue LGU to implement food for work program

The Mandaue City Government is offering kilos of rice to indigent families to ensure the cleanliness of their surroundings.

City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) head Jessie Perez said the program is designed to caution the impact of increasing prices of basic commodities.

Beneficiaries are set to receive at least four kilos of rice per month.

Perez said they will start to implement the program after they finalize the list of beneficiaries.