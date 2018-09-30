Internet woes cause delays in transmission of police reports
The Provincial Tactical Operations Center (PTOC) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) has resorted to the traditional way of requiring police stations to submit hard copies of their reports.
This alternative was implemented following an internet signal interruption since Saturday night (September 30).
Supt. Janette Rafter, information officer of CPPO, has assured that they are now looking into the matter.
