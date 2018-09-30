E-Leagues for basketball: Sharks take Elite Classic lead

The Accenture Sharks outlasted the Sykes Pioneers, 60-57, to grab the lead in the Elite Classic division of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball 2018 on Saturday at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

The win was the Sharks’ ninth in 10 games, putting them a game in front of the idle Teleperformance Vipers.

Archie Batua scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead Accenture in scoring while Jetro Gonzaga backed him up with 11.

The loss spoiled the 20-point, 14-rebound outing of Janjan Auditor and it dropped Sykes to third place at 6-3 (win-loss).

In the Evo League, the Tech Mahindra Mighties claimed a share of second place with a 63-56 win over the Optum Knights.

Emmanon Ocariza completed a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds to help the Mighties get their sixth win in seven games.

In another Evo League game, the Contact Solutions Flying Lemurs beat the Streamline Kangaroos, 82-73.

Jerard dela Cerna scored 22 points while Albien Cadungog helped out with 18 to send the Lemurs to their fifth win in seven tries.

The Results Manila Spartans also defeated the RN-SSI Warriors, 73-67, to improve to 3-2.

Four different players reached double figures for the Spartans led by Jade Seno who had 16 points and six rebounds.