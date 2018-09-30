USC wins five of eight titles in Cesafi tennis

The University of San Carlos (USC) was on a roll in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) tennis tournament, bagging five of the eight titles at stake in the netfest that started last Sunday (Sept. 23) and continued this weekend (Sept. 29 and 30) at the CitiGreen Tennis Resort.

The Warriors were champions in the men’s singles, women’s singles, women’s doubles, boys’ singles and girls’ doubles events. They missed out on the men’s doubles, girls’ singles, and boys’ doubles categories.

University of the Visayas (UV) won the men’s doubles and girls’ singles titles while the boys’ doubles was topped by University of Cebu (UC).

USC’s Christopher Encarnacion defeated UC’s Dale Exequiel Estonilo, 8-1, to bag the men’s title.

Teammate Shyne Villareal bagged the women’s crown after crushing UV’s Ma. Sheena Camporedondo, 8-1.

The girls’ doubles title was won by USC’s Zethley Mae Alferez and Beverly Olive Enriquez, who defeated the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) duo of Hannah Austre and Suzette Rodriguez.

Francis Gener Lambayan added to USC’s haul in the tournament after defeating Aaron Geromo of UC for the boys’ singles title.

Shedel Aighey Gica and Lyrah Mae Repollo were responsible for USC’s fifth title after bagging the girls’ doubles at the expense of the UV duo of CJ Thalia Suson and Cristellamarie Sampan.

The men’s doubles gold went to the UV pair of Norman Joseph Enriquez and Francis Hidalgo while the girls’ singles title went to UV’s Elizabeth Abarquez, one of the top 10 junior netters in the country.

The boys’ doubles title was won by the UC pair of Kharl Vincent Yamut and Lemuel Garbosa.

The winners in the collegiate division of the tournament will represent Cesafi/Cebu City in the regional finals of the Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) meet.