UC-Main rules team competition of Cesafi table tennis

The University of Cebu (UC)-Main remained the top team in the 2018 Cesafi table tennis tournament, sweeping the team event titles on Sunday at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The Webmasters, perennial champions in table tennis, ruled the men’s, women’s, boys’, and girls’ competitions to rule the team event. Singles competition was going on at press time.

In the men’s finals, the UC team of Kent Abellanosa, John Cabaluna, Dave Maneja, Henz Lucero defeated the University of San Carlos (USC) squad of Dwight Ceballos, Roan Rom, and Earl Dumaguit, 3-2, to take the crown.

UC also swept the Cebu Doctors’ University, 3-0, to rule the women’s division. Members of UC’s women’s team are Lezlei Agbon, Athena Comaingking, Diana Oliverio, and Jeramae Saromines.

In the boys’ division, UC blanked, USC, 3-0, to bag the title. UC also went on to rule the girls’ competition following a 3-0 rout of the University of San Jose-Recoletos.