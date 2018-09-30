Ecija man dies while saving 33 kids from drowning

CABANATUAN CITY — A 39-year-old man lost his life Saturday afternoon while rescuing three children from an irrigation canal in the Nueva Ecija city of Gapan, the police said.

Renato Samson jumped into the canal when he saw 11-year-old girls Katleen Quiambao and Gemmalyn Pineda, and 10-year-old Rosewell Aquila, being swept away by a strong current.

The girls fell in while trying to retrieve money which they dropped into the water.

Samson managed to save two of the children. But as he swam for the third girl, his muscles cramped and he was dragged into the deep section of the canal.

Other responders were able to pull the last girl out safely.

Samson’s body was recovered about a kilometer away after a three-hour search.