Gordon seeks probe of gov’t officials in right-of-way scam

SENATOR Richard Gordon called on the Office of the Ombudsman, the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the National Bureau of Investigations (NBI) to conduct a lifestyle check on some government officials who might be involved in the road right-of-way (RROW) payment scam.

Gordon, chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee that is investigating the P8.7 billion controversy, said on Sunday that some members of government agencies “could be involved in the conspiracy to defraud the government.”

Gordon refers to employees of the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Department of Budget and Management, and the Land Registration Authority, among others.

It was revealed during the previous hearings of the Senate blue ribbon committee that syndicates manufacture land titles that were already covered by the highway and then claim right-of-way compensation.