DOTr probes lawmaker’s controversial NAIA video

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has started a “thorough investigation” of the new controversial video involving ACTS-OFW Representative John Bertiz.

In the CCTV video, Bertiz allegedly refused to remove his shoes as part of the security measures at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2.

He was also seen shoving his ID to the airport personnel and tried to get the ID of the latter.

The DOTr said that the evidence gathered and submitted to the agency are being evaluated and consolidated to determine if there are airport protocols violated by the lawmaker.

“All reports, complaints, and actual video footage are now being consolidated and evaluated,” the DOTr said in a statement.

“Authorities are now studying if any law or protocol has been violated, and assures all individuals concerned that any decision shall strictly be in accordance to existing rules, regulations, and procedures being implemented in our airports,” it added.

INQUIRER.net has sought Bertiz’s comment on the issue, but has not responded as of posting time.

Bertiz also recently drew flak after telling an audience in an oathtaking event that they would not be issued a professional license if they do not know Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go.

Bertiz immediately issued an apology over his “inappropriate joke” during the ceremony.

“This is to sincerely apologize in what happened in the recent mass oathtaking ceremony of agricultural and biosystems engineers where the new 851 licensure examinees took their oath,” he said.

“I take the full responsibility of that joke. I apologize, I didn’t mean to anger, belittle or offend in any way. It was an inappropriate joke. I really feel sorry about it. Secretary Bong Go has nothing to do with the joke. Pasensya na po,” he added.