Shamcey Supsup gives birth to second child

MISS Universe 2011 3rd runner-up Shamcey Supsup gave birth to her second child yesterday.

Supsup posted on Instagram that she had given birth to a healthy baby boy via vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC).

“Meet Peter Nathan Lee or ‘peanut’ for short,” she captioned a photo of her, her baby and husband Lloyd Lee.

The 32-year-old beauty queen thanked her obstetrician-gynecologist, anesthesiologist, and the entire medical team.

She also thanked her husband for believing in her.

Supsup and Lee tied the knot in 2014. In 2016, the beauty queen gave birth to their firstborn, Nyla Kelcey.

“And to everyone who prayed for me, thank you so much,” Supsup ended her Instagram post.

Fellow beauty queens, including Miss International 2013 Bea Santiago, Miss Universe 1999 first runner-up Miriam Quiambao, and Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman congratulated Supsup for the new bundle of joy.