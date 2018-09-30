51-POINT ROUT

UV destroys CIT-U in Cesafi juniors hoops

The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers racked up their sixth win in a row with a 118-67 demolition of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens in the 2018 Cesafi juniors basketball tournament on Sunday at the Cebu Coliseum.

Highly touted wingman Joshua Yerro put on an electric performance with 29 points, 22 rebounds, six assists and three steals as UV ran a virtual layup line around the hapless Wildkittens. UV improved to 6-0 (win-loss) while CIT-U dropped to 2-5.

Meanwhile, the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors edged the Southwestern University (SWU) – Phinma Baby Cobras, 65-60, for their fifth win in six games.

Khadshein Tagalog collected a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Don Bosco Greywolves also barged into the win column with a 46-42 win over the Cebu Eastern College Dragons.

The Greywolves now have a 1-5 card while CEC dropped to 2-4.

Joshua Siona led the way with 13 markers to break a six-game losing spell.

In the collegiate division, the USC Warriors continued their resurgence as they beat the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 66-60.

USC is now at 4-6 after winning their second in a row.

Sommy Managor led the way with 21 points and 12 rebounds. John Reel Saycon added 12 while Jules Langres scored 10.

USPF dropped to an even 5-5.