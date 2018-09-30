Internet absence slows down transmittal of reports

THE Tactical Operations Center (PTOC) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) has apparently lost their internet connection since Saturday and are now having problems receiving reports from the different police stations.

There are no new incident reports from the municipal police stations and other police stations under the CPPO, said PO3 Jackson Gimeno of the PTOC.

Police incident reports are physically brought to the CPPO headquarters, after being relayed through mobile phones.

Instructions from the headquarters are also relayed through cellphones, he added.

Supt. Janette Rafter, CPPO public information officer said absence of an internet connection is due to technical

problems.

She said they have been looking for immediate solutions in order not to hamper their daily operations.

She said concerned police stations should inform their mother unit should they need assistance.

According to Rafter, this is the first time internet connection has stopped.