CCPO implements reshuffle of key positions

STARTING today new personnel will head key positions at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Senior Insp. Sheila Gurtieza, CCPO public information officer said it is the prerogative of the city police director to implement a reshuffling of personnel and is part of providing junior officers a chance to hold key positions in the police hierarchy.

Senior officers also need to move up to the next step in their career, she added.

Supt. Ryan Devaras will vacate his post as chief of the Investigation and Detection Management Branch and will be replaced by Supt. Leoncio Baligwat.

Devaras will be assigned at the Regional headquarters.

Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, commander of the Abellana Police Precinct will be assigned to the Regional Investigation and Detection Management Branch of the Police Regional Office (PRO7).

She will be replaced by Chief Insp. Eduard Sanchez who will vacate his position as commander of the Guadalupe Police Precinct.

Chief Insp. Jackyl Bilibli will take over Sanchez’s post.

Senior Insp. Dexter Basirgo will now head the Traffic Management Group vice Supt. Conrado Manatad.

The formal turn-over of commands will be done this morning, presided over by CCPO Director, Senior Supt. Royina Garma.