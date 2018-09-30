Danao stabbing attack: Jealous hubby wounded; estranged wife’s boyfriend dead

A husband saw red when he saw his estranged wife with his boyfriend in a transport terminal in Danao City on Sunday and attacked the boyfriend with a knife.

The stabbing attack resulted to the death of the boyfriend, Alger Capuyan, who was stabbed in the chest, and the wounding of the husband, Herminio Encabo, who was stabbed in the stomach after the victim managed to grab the knife from the husband, said Supt. Jaime Quiocho Jr., Danao City Police chief, in a phone interview on Sunday.

Quiocho said that both were rushed to the hospital but doctors at the hospital declared Capuyan of Barangay Cambanay, dead on arrival.

Encabo, on the other hand, survived the stabbing and was placed on hospital arrest by the Danao police.

Quiocho said that jealousy was probably the motive of the attack since Encabo had allegedly been angry at his estranged wife after learning about his relationship with Capuyan.

Quiocho said that they learned that Encabo and his wife had been estranged for several years already.