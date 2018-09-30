FATAL MABOLO SHOOTING: Dep’t store worker killed co-worker over a joke

A joke started the series of events leading to the fatal shooting of a department store worker by his co-employee in the store’s parking lot in Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City on Saturday.

Senior Police Officer 1 (SPO1) Antonio Din, Mabolo Police Precinct investigator, told Cebu Daily News on Saturday that the killing of the store’s 29-year-old electronic car operator, Francis Sam Soquiño, of Barangay Apas, Cebu City, was probably started by a joke on the 24-year-old suspect, and co-worker, security guard Reche Espinosa of Barangay Gabi, Cordova town.

According to investigation, Din said, that before the shooting, PO1 Mario Esgana, a tourist police officer, had pacified the two workers, who were then engaged in a fistfight at the parking lot of the department store.

Esgana stopped the fight and asked the two to hug and shake hands.

The tourist police officer told investigators that the fight was caused by a joke by the victim, Soquino, on the suspect, Espinosa.

Esgana said that Espinosa did not take the joke well and that caused the fistfight.

Believing that he had pacified the two co-workers, the tourist police officer, left the area.

Esgana however did not specify what kind of joke it was and that why it really got the suspect angry at the victim.

Unfortunately, an hour later, shots were heard in the area and police were called with Soquino found laying dead at the parking lot of the department store after he was shot dead in the head by Espinosa using his 9 mm service firearm.

Espinosa, who is connected with Probe Security Agency assigned at the department store, was held later by his supervisor and was turned over to the police.

Jose Soquino, the shocked father of the victim Francis Sam, said that he still could not believe his son was already gone.

Jose said that his son had always been a good brother to his four younger siblings.

The suspect, Espinosa, was detained at the Mabolo Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of murder charges.