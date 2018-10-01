GAOC Road to 1M Online Promo
ALL SMILES. The Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center (GAOC) has been helping Filipinos flash their best smiles. With state-of-the-art facilities and impeccable service from their dentists, it’s no surprise that this world-class clinic has earned a lot of fans, including on social media. Today, GAOC is close to getting a million page likes, and as a way of thanking their followers, they have launched their Road to a Million Likes promo. Get a chance to win a Macbook, an iPad, an iPhone X, or gift vouchers, when you liked the GAOC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gaocdental, and shared their post about the promo with the hashtag #GAOCRoadTo1M. Posts must be set to public. Winners will be drawn via electronic raffle once the page reaches a million likes. In Cebu, GAOC is located at the 3/F Sea View Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu. Book an appointment now by contacting them at 0917-840-4262, or by sending a direct message via their Instagram and Facebook accounts /gaocdental.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.