GAOC Road to 1M Online Promo

ALL SMILES. The Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center (GAOC) has been helping Filipinos flash their best smiles. With state-of-the-art facilities and impeccable service from their dentists, it’s no surprise that this world-class clinic has earned a lot of fans, including on social media. Today, GAOC is close to getting a million page likes, and as a way of thanking their followers, they have launched their Road to a Million Likes promo. Get a chance to win a Macbook, an iPad, an iPhone X, or gift vouchers, when you liked the GAOC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gaocdental, and shared their post about the promo with the hashtag #GAOCRoadTo1M. Posts must be set to public. Winners will be drawn via electronic raffle once the page reaches a million likes. In Cebu, GAOC is located at the 3/F Sea View Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu. Book an appointment now by contacting them at 0917-840-4262, or by sending a direct message via their Instagram and Facebook accounts /gaocdental.